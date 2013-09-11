DSEI 2013: MBDA improves CWPS with Brimstone integration
MBDA has added the Brimstone capability to its Compact Warfare System Package (CWSP) naval warfare solution to counter the threat of swarming attacks, the company announced
‘Brimstone, in its air launched version, has already proven its accuracy in operation in Libya and Afghanistan,’ Christoper Le Duc, product executive of MBDA, told reporters at the DSEI exhibition on 11 September.
The capability is now offered in a surface-to-surface version in which Brimstone is deployed within sealed canisters in a modular launcher with potentially single to six pack configurations.
MBDA noted that the on-deck footprint of Brimstone is minimal making
