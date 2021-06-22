Malaysia puts pen to paper for LCA tender

Malaysia issued a long-anticipated tender for 18 light combat aircraft on 22 June. The international tender, closing on 22 September, called for the supply, delivery and commissioning of 18 Fighter Lead-In Training - Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) and associated equipment.

These aircraft will replace Aermacchi MB-339CM trainers and BAE Hawk 100/200s that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) operates in both trainer and light combat roles.

No further details were released on the tender, but under the RMAF’s CAP55 plan, three squadrons of FLIT-LCAs are called for. However, the RMAF stated previously that an initial buy to outfit a ...