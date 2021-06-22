To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Malaysia puts pen to paper for LCA tender

22nd June 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

The RMAF needs to replace existing aircraft like the MB-339CM with a new platform. (Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Malaysia has been talking about new light combat aircraft for some time, but finally a tender is out for 18 aircraft.

Malaysia issued a long-anticipated tender for 18 light combat aircraft on 22 June. The international tender, closing on 22 September, called for the supply, delivery and commissioning of 18 Fighter Lead-In Training - Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) and associated equipment.

These aircraft will replace Aermacchi MB-339CM trainers and BAE Hawk 100/200s that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) operates in both trainer and light combat roles.

No further details were released on the tender, but under the RMAF’s CAP55 plan, three squadrons of FLIT-LCAs are called for. However, the RMAF stated previously that an initial buy to outfit a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users