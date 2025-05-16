To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal

Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal

16th May 2025 - 11:00 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

Caption: The MQ-9B FMS was first announced by the US in March 2025. (Photo: US Army / Mark Schauer)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems secured a nearly $2 billion deal for MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems, while Raytheon’s counter-UAS system was secured for $1 billion.

The US has accelerated Qatar’s investment in its defence industry with a number of deals signed during President Trump’s visit of the Gulf region.

Of the US$1.2 trillion deal, which included aerospace and engineering investments, the defence deals totalled around $42 billion. Each of the major equipment deals had, however, already been announced several months if not years prior.

According to the fact sheet published by the White House, included in that amount was a US$1 billion deal for the acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, namely Raytheon’s Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS).

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us