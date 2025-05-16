Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal

The US has accelerated Qatar’s investment in its defence industry with a number of deals signed during President Trump’s visit of the Gulf region.

Of the US$1.2 trillion deal, which included aerospace and engineering investments, the defence deals totalled around $42 billion. Each of the major equipment deals had, however, already been announced several months if not years prior.

According to the fact sheet published by the White House, included in that amount was a US$1 billion deal for the acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, namely Raytheon’s Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS).

