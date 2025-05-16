Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal
The US has accelerated Qatar’s investment in its defence industry with a number of deals signed during President Trump’s visit of the Gulf region.
Of the US$1.2 trillion deal, which included aerospace and engineering investments, the defence deals totalled around $42 billion. Each of the major equipment deals had, however, already been announced several months if not years prior.
According to the fact sheet published by the White House, included in that amount was a US$1 billion deal for the acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, namely Raytheon’s Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS).
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?
Multiple questions involving the largest US Foreign Military Sale in history remain unanswered.
-
Leonardo CEO urges “speed as important as money” as joint ventures progress picks up
The company’s Q1 2025 results showed a 20% increase in new orders and a 15% increase in revenue across the business.
-
Rheinmetall vehicle sales almost double as European companies see continued growth
Results for Q1 2025 have been strong across the board for many defence companies in Europe with forward-looking statements and predictions for the full year also looking good.
-
Why is the defence market “exploding exponentially” for autonomous targeting capabilities?
Solutions that identify, engage and destroy targets with minimal or no human intervention are becoming critical on tomorrow’s battlefield.
-
Companies post mostly rosy results but warn of potential dark clouds
First quarter 2025 results have been dropping for companies in the past week but many of the US results come with a health warning in their forward-looking aspects about the potential impact of actions by the Trump administration.