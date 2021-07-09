DoD agency seeks advice on countering CBRNE

US Army soldiers conduct CBRN training in Germany, October 2020. (Photo: US Army/Spc Enrique Moya)

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency taps subject matter experts to help it deal with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

Systems Planning and Analysis is to provide ‘advisory and assistance services expertise’ for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) R&D Directorate, under a $20.42 million contract announced by the DoD on 7 July.

The company will assist in ‘scientific and technical subject matter expertise across the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives [CBRNE] spectrum and in countering weapons of mass destruction, countering improvised threats, and countering improvised threat networks mission domains’, the DoD added.

Work will be completed by November 2021, but there are four 12-month options to extend the contract.

Work will be performed at multiple DTRA locations but primarily at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The total cumulative face value of the DTRA contract is $185.45 million.