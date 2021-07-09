DoD agency seeks advice on countering CBRNE

Turkey and Qatar tighten their military bonds
The latest basing agreement underlines the enduring benefits of the Qatar-Turkey military relationship, despite the end of the GCC embargo.
Systems Planning and Analysis is to provide ‘advisory and assistance services expertise’ for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) R&D Directorate, under a $20.42 million contract announced by the DoD on 7 July.
The company will assist in ‘scientific and technical subject matter expertise across the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives [CBRNE] spectrum and in countering weapons of mass destruction, countering improvised threats, and countering improvised threat networks mission domains’, the DoD added.
Work will be completed by November 2021, but there are four 12-month options to extend the contract.
Work will be performed at multiple DTRA locations but primarily at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
The total cumulative face value of the DTRA contract is $185.45 million.
