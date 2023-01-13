Despite the hype, India remains far from making it as a defence exporter (Opinion)
With Aero India 2023 just around the corner – an event that the Indian government only announced in late November – it is time to discuss the state of India’s defence industry, particularly its exports.
The MoD’s ‘last-minute’ Aero India declaration sums up all that is wrong with India’s defence establishment. Announcing the dates of an international air show 2.5 months before it opens is just ridiculous.
Then again, the sudden postponement of DefExpo 2022, a week before it was to open in Ghandinagar last March, was probably worse. The government claimed this was due to ‘logistics problems experienced by participants’.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Turkish air defence system could pave way back to US fighter jet programmes
The Siper surface-to-air missile system may serve as an indigenous replacement for the Russian S-400 controversially acquired by Turkey and leading to its expulsion from the F-35 programme.
-
Internet-of-Things firm completes asset tracking trial for UK MoD
A recent trial saw efficiency at Devonport naval base improved through an IoT data network to track equipment.
-
The 5 most significant defence notes stories of 2022
The year 2022 saw dramatic changes in the international security landscape. These top 5 defence notes stories highlight the journey, from the UK to Ukraine.
-
US FY2023 defence budget emphasises investments in modernisation and procurements
US Congress approved a bill nearly $3.4 billion higher than the amount requested by the Pentagon.