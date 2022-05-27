To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence trends indicate an increased need for EMC/EMP filters, says MPE

27th May 2022 - 10:06 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

MPE can provide electrically isolated environments on naval platforms to ensure the flawless operation of all electric equipment — pictured is a UK RN Astute-class submarine. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

As military platforms and assets become increasingly reliant on data and digital applications, the need to protect them is also growing. Naval assets have shown the largest increase in demand.

Data and test centres, electronic equipment and communication systems are not only subjected to hacking and jamming attempts but can also be interrupted or eliminated by electromagnetic threats.

UK-based manufacturer MPE is producing electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters for defence applications to prevent these.

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, MPE director Paul Currie said that production has grown significantly over the years. ‘Five years ago, we might have been making 800-amp filters twice or three times a year. Now, we are producing 1200-amp and 1400-amp filters every week of the year,’ he said.

As military platforms

