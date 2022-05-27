Defence trends indicate an increased need for EMC/EMP filters, says MPE

Data and test centres, electronic equipment and communication systems are not only subjected to hacking and jamming attempts but can also be interrupted or eliminated by electromagnetic threats.

UK-based manufacturer MPE is producing electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters for defence applications to prevent these.

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, MPE director Paul Currie said that production has grown significantly over the years. ‘Five years ago, we might have been making 800-amp filters twice or three times a year. Now, we are producing 1200-amp and 1400-amp filters every week of the year,’ he said.

