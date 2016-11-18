Defence companies move pieces around Asian chessboard

For logistical reasons, Northrop Grumman recently decided to consolidate its administrative office in Taipei with its regional office in Singapore.

‘Our current manager [Antonio Chow] will continue to represent our company’s interests in Taiwan and other countries in the region as before, without change,’ said Brian Humphreys, Northrop Grumman’s director of external communications, mission systems sector.

Chow did not respond to enquiries about the move, but critics in the defence industry community in Taipei have been quick to accuse Northrop of ignoring Taiwan’s market, which includes new fighter trainer aircraft, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar upgrades, submarines and more