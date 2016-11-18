To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Defence companies move pieces around Asian chessboard

18th November 2016 - 02:28 GMT | by Wendell Minnick in Taipei

RSS

For logistical reasons, Northrop Grumman recently decided to consolidate its administrative office in Taipei with its regional office in Singapore. 

‘Our current manager [Antonio Chow] will continue to represent our company’s interests in Taiwan and other countries in the region as before, without change,’ said Brian Humphreys, Northrop Grumman’s director of external communications, mission systems sector.

Chow did not respond to enquiries about the move, but critics in the defence industry community in Taipei have been quick to accuse Northrop of ignoring Taiwan’s market, which includes new fighter trainer aircraft, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar upgrades, submarines and more

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wendell Minnick

Author

Wendell Minnick

Wendell Minnick (顏文德) was Shephard's Senior Asia Correspondent throughout 2017 and 2018. Wendell is an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us