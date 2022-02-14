DASA eyes alternative weapons guidance trials by 2025

FTC lawsuit cripples Lockheed bid for Aerojet
Lockheed Martin has officially withdrawn its bid to buy missile propulsion systems specialist Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) in the UK has launched a new market exploration in search of innovative military navigation solutions as alternatives to satellite guidance for weapon systems.
‘Alternative Navigation for Weapon Systems’, launched on 10 February, is being run on behalf of MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and seeks to understand the range of technologies used for commercial positioning and navigation systems.
Proposals must be submitted by 7 April 2022.
The potential system should be available for trials by early 2025 and be ‘developed to an operational level in either a civilian or on military application’, DASA noted.
It added that the proposed solutions should also have reached maturity of Technology Readiness Level 4 or above; ‘not be solely reliant’ on GNSS; have the potential to be further developed to meet military specifications; and be sufficiently accurate to monitor position during deployment to within 5m.
Security threats and the need to refresh capabilities add weight to calls for Ireland to invest more in defence.
Saab saw sales, order bookings and profits increase in 2021, and the company expects organic sales growth of 5% in 2022.
Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new communications capabilities that will help the US DoD JADC2 goals.
A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.