DASA eyes alternative weapons guidance trials by 2025

The UK is looking at non-satellite guidance methods for weapons. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

UK launches study to look into alternatives to satellite guidance for weapon systems.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) in the UK has launched a new market exploration in search of innovative military navigation solutions as alternatives to satellite guidance for weapon systems.

‘Alternative Navigation for Weapon Systems’, launched on 10 February, is being run on behalf of MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and seeks to understand the range of technologies used for commercial positioning and navigation systems.

Proposals must be submitted by 7 April 2022.

The potential system should be available for trials by early 2025 and be ‘developed to an operational level in either a civilian or on military application’, DASA noted.

It added that the proposed solutions should also have reached maturity of Technology Readiness Level 4 or above; ‘not be solely reliant’ on GNSS; have the potential to be further developed to meet military specifications; and be sufficiently accurate to monitor position during deployment to within 5m.