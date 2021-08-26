BAE rolls out miniaturised M-Code GPS receiver

A defence GPS receiver. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE systems has developed the ultra-small MicroGRAM-M receiver to support next-generation military GPS applications.

The MicroGRAM-M, unveiled on 25 August, is designed to deliver assured positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and is compatible with several M-Code military GPS protocols.

'We’re delivering reliable PNT where our customers need it – from soldiers’ handheld devices to small unmanned aerial vehicles,' said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems.

The US manufacturer also stated that its aim is to bring ‘a low-SWAP M-Code GPS solution’ to armed forces and allies in contested environments.

Despite its small size, MicroGRAM-M is a power-efficient embedded GPS receiver and it is optimised for quick and secure signal acquisitions, while allowing for rapid upgrades to M-code and reduced costs for system integration.

Currently undergoing qualifications, BAE expects the technology to enter full-rate production in 2022.

This announcement follows a recent FMS contract BAE was awarded from the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center in June 2021, under which it will deliver the Miniature PLGR Engine M-Code (MPE-M) receiver.