Crew of USS Kidd returns after COVID-19 outbreak
The caretaker crew aboard the guided-missile Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Kidd have been relieved from the vessel after 90 sailors from its permanent crew were transferred back to the ship following a period of isolation and treatment.
The temporary crew members had been stationed aboard the Kidd since 28 April after it docked at Naval Base San Diego due to concerns over an outbreak of coronavirus.
USN Vice Adm Richard Brown, commander of Naval Surface Forces, said: ‘Before we clear any sailor to return to the ship, they must receive two separate negative test results. We’re focused on the health and safety of our sailors and ensuring the full recovery of Kidd’s crew.’
Cleaning of the USS Kidd is expected to continue for a further two-week period, with all crew members having to undergo further COVID-19 tests before it is returned to its full deployment.
