Commtact set to launch new multi-platform broadband comms solution

CommNet is designed for use by military and civilian emergency responders. (Photo: Commtact)

CommNet features proprietary technologies to aid C2 centres and emergency responders.

Israeli company Commtact will unveil its new CommNet multi-platform wireless broadband communications system on 19-22 October at the Milipol event in Paris.

By leveraging proprietary wireless technologies, Commtact CEO Ariel Kandel said, CommNet meets the demand from emergency, medical, and C2 centre teams for ‘continuous, and reliable communication, at any given moment, and in all terrain conditions’.

The real-time networked CommNet system ‘enhances real-time situational awareness in a variety of missions’ by supporting ongoing real-time communications between multiple users operating diverse platforms, Commtact claimed in an 11 October announcement.

Incorporating high-performance software-defined radios within ruggedised body-worn components, CommNet provides reliable, low-latency video, voice and data connectivity with a ‘consistently high’ quality of service for rugged multi-domain platforms, Commtact added.