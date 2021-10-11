Commtact set to launch new multi-platform broadband comms solution

AUSA 2021: Kaman announces new KARGO UAV
Kaman claims its new KARGO UAV will raise standards in expeditionary logistics.
Israeli company Commtact will unveil its new CommNet multi-platform wireless broadband communications system on 19-22 October at the Milipol event in Paris.
By leveraging proprietary wireless technologies, Commtact CEO Ariel Kandel said, CommNet meets the demand from emergency, medical, and C2 centre teams for ‘continuous, and reliable communication, at any given moment, and in all terrain conditions’.
The real-time networked CommNet system ‘enhances real-time situational awareness in a variety of missions’ by supporting ongoing real-time communications between multiple users operating diverse platforms, Commtact claimed in an 11 October announcement.
Incorporating high-performance software-defined radios within ruggedised body-worn components, CommNet provides reliable, low-latency video, voice and data connectivity with a ‘consistently high’ quality of service for rugged multi-domain platforms, Commtact added.
Defence expenditure in Estonia will reach €748 million ($865.45 million) in 2022, accounting for 2.31% of predicted GDP and marking a €103 million year-on-year increase.
The new site is dedicated to the company’s hypersonic strike programmes.
Lockheed Martin’s SBIRS GEO-6 missile warning satellite for the US Space Force was completed in September 2021.
The newest member of the BNET radio family is equipped with Rafael’s MCR technology.