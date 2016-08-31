China moves to master aero engines

China has set up the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) to administer all of China’s aircraft engine development and production efforts in both the civil and military spheres.

This state-owned corporation that is headquartered in Beijing consolidates existing Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) manufacturers under one umbrella.

AECC is owned by major stakeholders AVIC, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the state-owned Assets Operation and Management Centre, and the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Although incorporated back in May, AECC was formally launched on 28 August with $7.5 billion in capital and some