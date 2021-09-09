Chinese donations to South America see economics trump politics

DSEI 2021: British Army and Adarga partner on BattleLab hackathon
A British Army-backed hackathon will be hosted at the Defence BattleLab from 15-17 September, running in tandem with DSEI 2021 in London.
In order to access new markets for its defence systems, China has been donating military equipment to South American countries. Since the 2000s, armies in the region have received smalls weapons, optronics, communication systems, field hospitals, vehicles and speedboats.
In June this year, for instance, the Ecuadorian MoD released pictures of troops using Chinese AK-47 rifles during a ceremony in the army’s Special Forces Group No. 26 ‘Cenepa’, in Quevedo, Los Rios Province.
Apart from Ecuador, China also donated defence systems and materials to Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Peru.
Beatriz Rauber, an expert in Chinese/Latin American relations and ...
USMC seeks multi-domain radar with improved interoperability and ease of integration with emerging technologies.
Indra is providing its enhanced Lanza 3D radar for Spanish airspace surveillance.
The UK has a globally regarded network of defence and security companies — but industrial sovereignty is being eroded by a steady stream of bids from overseas.
After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.
Tove is the first in a family of RF data link systems for ISR, with potential for installation on UGVs and USVs as well as UAVs.