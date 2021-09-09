Chinese donations to South America see economics trump politics

In order to access new markets for its defence systems, China has been donating military equipment to South American countries. Since the 2000s, armies in the region have received smalls weapons, optronics, communication systems, field hospitals, vehicles and speedboats.

In June this year, for instance, the Ecuadorian MoD released pictures of troops using Chinese AK-47 rifles during a ceremony in the army’s Special Forces Group No. 26 ‘Cenepa’, in Quevedo, Los Rios Province.

Apart from Ecuador, China also donated defence systems and materials to Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Peru.

Beatriz Rauber, an expert in Chinese/Latin American relations and ...