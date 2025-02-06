Broad demand for land and technology equipment boosts defence companies’ financial results
The announcement on 6 February of the financial results for Swedish technology company MilDef were a mirror reflection of positive trends being reported by dozens of companies across the defence industry, with one or two notable exceptions.
Other significant results and forecasts for land and technology defence companies reported in the last two weeks have included those of Northrop Grumman, Raytheon (part of RTX), L3Harris and Babcock International Group.
MilDef reported that its fourth quarter (Q4) in 2024 was its “strongest to date with order intake increasing by 89% to SEK773 million (US$73 million) and order backlog growing by 55%
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
EU commits to increased defence spending and boosting capability
There has been increased pressure from the second-term Trump administration in the US, as there was in the first term, for increased defence spending from non-US NATO countries, a move which is noted by Europe as already occurring.
-
Can the Trump administration overcome the Pentagon's multiple capability integration issues?
Better integration of systems and sensors across the branches will be critical to ensuring deterrence and readiness.
-
Trump enters the White House promising into bring the US military to a “golden age”
The returning US president also reiterated a commitment to supply the services with “made-in-America” capabilities and to end conflicts worldwide.
-
Incoming Irish government backs plans for larger defence force
It has been more than six weeks since the Irish general election. After long negotiations, a coalition of two of the three largest parties and independents has resulted in a Programme for Government (PfG) which will form the basis of a government almost guaranteed to be formed on 22 January.
-
Top-level commitments but no meat in UK Defence Industrial Strategy’s Statement of Intent
The initial document focused more on creating the right partnerships and inspiring investment in defence than on any details of how future UK Armed Forces would be armed.
-
UK begins process on new industrial strategy
The first stage of developing a new UK Defence Industrial Strategy has highlighted failings in current structures with solutions expected to be proposed in next year’s full strategy.