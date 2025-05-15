Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase
A member of the Brazilian Senate has proposed amending Article 166 of the Constitution to permanently assign 2% or more of the country’s annual GDP “for activities and services related to national defence, via the Ministry of Defence”. Brazil has the most ambitious defence modernisation programme across Latin America and the Caribbean, and a permanent budget would support future projects.
The proposal, put forward by Senator Carlos Portinho from the far-right Liberal Party, stated that “at least 35% of the expenses” of the Ministry of Defence should be related to the planning and execution of strategic projects related to defence.
