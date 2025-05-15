To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase

Brazilian Congress to review constitution amendment to secure defence budget increase

15th May 2025 - 10:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

RSS

Embraer has been targeting European customers and has secured a contract with Sweden during last month’s LAAD Defence and Security show. (Photo: Airwolfhound/Wikimedia Commons)

An amendment to the Brazilian Constitution currently under discussion would permanently assign 2% of annual GDP to the defence budget, potentially cementing modernisation programmes for the country’s armed forces.

A member of the Brazilian Senate has proposed amending Article 166 of the Constitution to permanently assign 2% or more of the country’s annual GDP “for activities and services related to national defence, via the Ministry of Defence”. Brazil has the most ambitious defence modernisation programme across Latin America and the Caribbean, and a permanent budget would support future projects.

The proposal, put forward by Senator Carlos Portinho from the far-right Liberal Party, stated that “at least 35% of the expenses” of the Ministry of Defence should be related to the planning and execution of strategic projects related to defence.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us