Boeing announces Q2 aircraft deliveries

An AH-64E Apache Guardian performs a deck landing qualification (Photo: US Army)

US defence giant Boeing delivered a total of 43 military aircraft in the second quarter of 2021

Boeing has published a list of its Q2 aircraft deliveries across major commercial and defence programmes.

A total of 43 military aircraft were delivered in the quarter, including 16 remanufactured AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

Other key defence-related figures show that the manufacturer handed over seven F/A-18 and five F-15 fighters, with three P-8 Poseidon MPAs and two KC-46 tankers also accepted by customers.

Figures for 2021 overall indicate that Boeing has now delivered 31 remanufactured Apaches, six new-build CH-47 Chinooks, eight F-15s, 11 F/A-18s, four KC-46s and six P-8s.

The delivery figures for 2021 are also broadly in line with those recorded for the first six months of 2020, although new-build Chinooks are an obvious exception with deliveries dropping by nine units this time round.