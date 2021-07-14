Boeing announces Q2 aircraft deliveries

Israel Aerospace Industries connects with Real-Time Innovations
RTI has been selected by IAI to incorporate its Connext system into the OPAL framework.
Boeing has published a list of its Q2 aircraft deliveries across major commercial and defence programmes.
A total of 43 military aircraft were delivered in the quarter, including 16 remanufactured AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.
Other key defence-related figures show that the manufacturer handed over seven F/A-18 and five F-15 fighters, with three P-8 Poseidon MPAs and two KC-46 tankers also accepted by customers.
Figures for 2021 overall indicate that Boeing has now delivered 31 remanufactured Apaches, six new-build CH-47 Chinooks, eight F-15s, 11 F/A-18s, four KC-46s and six P-8s.
The delivery figures for 2021 are also broadly in line with those recorded for the first six months of 2020, although new-build Chinooks are an obvious exception with deliveries dropping by nine units this time round.
The RAF has hit a new milestone in its bid to successfully develop combat cloud capabilities, and aims to filed swarming UAS in less than a year.
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.
A report commissioned by the UK MoD from RAND Europe has shed new light on the problems faced by companies below Tier One in the defence supply chain.
Israeli manufacturer demonstrates situational awareness system for land and naval applications.
New Zealand's defence secretary has announced a post-COVID redraft of the government's much-lauded Defence Capability Plan, with potential for a radical departure from existing roles and requirements.