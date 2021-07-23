Blighter target acquisition radars to be installed on AFVs

Russia pitches more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey
Rosoboronexport announced at MAKS 2021 its intention to deliver more S-400 SAM systems to Turkey.
Blighter Surveillance Systems on 23 July announced a contract ‘with a major European defence company’ to provide at least 25 Blighter B400-series target acquisition radars for installation on armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).
UK-based Blighter did not divulge the value of the deal, which lasts for three to five years initially. If an option to extend is taken up, the company will provide at least 60 more radars.
The B400 series radars will be integrated with the defensive aids suite on the AFVs to provide a long-range, targeting capability for the onboard weapons system.
The vehicles ‘will be dependent on the accuracy of the target acquisition radars to achieve full operational effectiveness’, Blighter claimed.
Angus Hone, CEO of Blighter Surveillance Systems, said: ‘In an increasingly kinetic environment it is essential that armed forces personnel have full situational awareness and tracking capabilities.’
