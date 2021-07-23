Blighter target acquisition radars to be installed on AFVs

Blighter B400 radar mounted on a vehicle mast. (Photo: Blighter Surveillance Systems)

B400 series radars will be integrated with defensive aids suite to provide a long-range, targeting capability for weapons system aboard AFVs

Blighter Surveillance Systems on 23 July announced a contract ‘with a major European defence company’ to provide at least 25 Blighter B400-series target acquisition radars for installation on armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).

UK-based Blighter did not divulge the value of the deal, which lasts for three to five years initially. If an option to extend is taken up, the company will provide at least 60 more radars.

The B400 series radars will be integrated with the defensive aids suite on the AFVs to provide a long-range, targeting capability for the onboard weapons system.

The vehicles ‘will be dependent on the accuracy of the target acquisition radars to achieve full operational effectiveness’, Blighter claimed.

Angus Hone, CEO of Blighter Surveillance Systems, said: ‘In an increasingly kinetic environment it is essential that armed forces personnel have full situational awareness and tracking capabilities.’