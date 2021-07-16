BAE Systems to support stealth technologies for Joint Strike Missile

A mock up of the Joint Strike Missile being launching from a F-35 aircraft. (Photo: Kongsberg)

BAE Systems has landed a new contract to provide stealth technologies for the Joint Strike Missile.

BAE Systems has won a £3 million contract to support Kongsberg's Joint Strike Missile (JSM) system.

This will see BAE provide radar-absorbing material and sensor development and technology integration expertise for the JSM, the manufacturer said in a 16 July company statement.

The JSM is currently being adapted by Japan and Norway and can be stored internally by F-35A jets for anti-ship and land attack purposes.

Shephard's Defence Insight notes that the JSM is a multirole version of the Naval Strike Missile and has a 230kg HE blast-fragmentation warhead with a range of between 185-555km, depending on profile.

The latest stealth technologies contract follows a May announcement that BAE Systems Australia will provide Kongsberg with an additional 180 Passive Radio Frequency Sensor (PRS) units for the JSM.