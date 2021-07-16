BAE Systems to support stealth technologies for Joint Strike Missile

US Army awards Leonardo $105million contract
Leonardo has received a $105million award from the US Army for next-generation mission command systems.
BAE Systems has won a £3 million contract to support Kongsberg's Joint Strike Missile (JSM) system.
This will see BAE provide radar-absorbing material and sensor development and technology integration expertise for the JSM, the manufacturer said in a 16 July company statement.
The JSM is currently being adapted by Japan and Norway and can be stored internally by F-35A jets for anti-ship and land attack purposes.
Shephard's Defence Insight notes that the JSM is a multirole version of the Naval Strike Missile and has a 230kg HE blast-fragmentation warhead with a range of between 185-555km, depending on profile.
The latest stealth technologies contract follows a May announcement that BAE Systems Australia will provide Kongsberg with an additional 180 Passive Radio Frequency Sensor (PRS) units for the JSM.
Rheinmetall completes and presents a study for the Bundeswehr’s Future Soldier – Expanded System.
DASA has selected three small and medium-sized businesses to receive £2milion in contracts to help the military cross rivers, streams and bogs.
Recent Russian missile tests are believed to involve the 15P182 and Siren-M programmes.
Asia-Pacific air safety is under the spotlight after two deadly crashes of military aircraft in the Philippines in the past month.