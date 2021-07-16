To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

BAE Systems to support stealth technologies for Joint Strike Missile

16th July 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A mock up of the Joint Strike Missile being launching from a F-35 aircraft. (Photo: Kongsberg)

BAE Systems has landed a new contract to provide stealth technologies for the Joint Strike Missile.

BAE Systems has won a £3 million contract to support Kongsberg's Joint Strike Missile (JSM) system.

This will see BAE provide radar-absorbing material and sensor development and technology integration expertise for the JSM, the manufacturer said in a 16 July company statement.

The JSM is currently being adapted by Japan and Norway and can be stored internally by F-35A jets for anti-ship and land attack purposes. 

Shephard's Defence Insight notes that the JSM is a multirole version of the Naval Strike Missile and has a 230kg HE blast-fragmentation warhead with a range of between 185-555km, depending on profile. 

The latest stealth technologies contract follows a May announcement that BAE Systems Australia will provide Kongsberg with an additional 180 Passive Radio Frequency Sensor (PRS) units for the JSM. 

