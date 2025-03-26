To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Avalon 2025: Australian defence budget meets the low expectations of show attendees

Avalon 2025: Australian defence budget meets the low expectations of show attendees

26th March 2025 - 09:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

RSS

The replacement of Collins-class submarines by nuclear-powered submarines is going to need a substantial increase in defence spending. (Photo: Australian DoD )

The Australian Budget was marked by tax cuts and a looming general election which led to little hope that there would be a substantial defence boost even with a big bill for nuclear submarines due.

On the second day of the Avalon Australian International Airshow on 26 March there was little talk of hope around the release later that day of the Federal Government’s 2025 Budget. And for good reason.

A looming General Election, which will be the usual competition for the top position between the conservative Liberal Party and the ruling Australian Labor Party, is set to be a tight race where support might be needed from smaller parties or groupings.

This scenario meant the budget focused on reducing the tax burden on voters and kicking plans to boost defence spending further down the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us