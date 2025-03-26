Avalon 2025: Australian defence budget meets the low expectations of show attendees

On the second day of the Avalon Australian International Airshow on 26 March there was little talk of hope around the release later that day of the Federal Government’s 2025 Budget. And for good reason.

A looming General Election, which will be the usual competition for the top position between the conservative Liberal Party and the ruling Australian Labor Party, is set to be a tight race where support might be needed from smaller parties or groupings.

This scenario meant the budget focused on reducing the tax burden on voters and kicking plans to boost defence spending further down the