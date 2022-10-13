To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022: Iron Beam reaches a wider audience

13th October 2022 - 07:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

Iron Beam high-energy laser weapon system. (Photo: Rafael)

The Iron Beam laser for air and missile defence made its US show debut at AUSA 2022 and it was also presented to representatives of 24 militaries at a recent conference in Israel.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems displayed its Iron Beam 100kW high-energy laser weapon to a US audience for the first time via its Rafael USA subsidiary on 10-12 October during the AUSA conference in Washington DC.

Rafael claimed at AUSA that Iron Beam is ‘on track’ to take its place as the first operational laser-based system in the layered Israeli air and missile defence network, capable of intercepting ‘with pinpoint accuracy’ rockets, artillery, mortars, individual UAVs and drone swarms.

Iron Beam was successfully tested in April 2022 by intercepting mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles. It is set to reach IOC by

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

