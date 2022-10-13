AUSA 2022: Iron Beam reaches a wider audience

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems displayed its Iron Beam 100kW high-energy laser weapon to a US audience for the first time via its Rafael USA subsidiary on 10-12 October during the AUSA conference in Washington DC.

Rafael claimed at AUSA that Iron Beam is ‘on track’ to take its place as the first operational laser-based system in the layered Israeli air and missile defence network, capable of intercepting ‘with pinpoint accuracy’ rockets, artillery, mortars, individual UAVs and drone swarms.

Iron Beam was successfully tested in April 2022 by intercepting mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles. It is set to reach IOC by