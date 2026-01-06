As the new year starts, the UK defence spending delay continues
The UK parliament returned on 5 January, meaning the government is restarting work on its delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP). The DIP is intended to fund the commitments set out in the Strategic Defence Review that was published by the government in July 2025; but its roll-out has been delayed due to the prime minister’s concerns about affordability.
At the same time, major programmes like the British Army’s new Ajax armoured fighting vehicles are facing cost overruns and delays, despite the force pressing ahead with repurposing the older Warriors. Fixing unplanned issues with existing equipment will eat into funding originally earmarked for future projects, adding
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Venezuela prepares personnel and equipment for a potential second US attack
Defence Minister Gen Vladimir Padrino López has declared that the Venezuelan armed forces “will continue to employ all its available capabilities for military defence”.
-
How might European countries look to tackle drone incursions?
Disruption of infrastructure in Europe, whether by cyberattack, physical damage to pipelines or uncrewed aerial vehicles flying over major airports, as has happened more recently, is on the rise. What is the most effective way of countering the aerial aspect of this not-so-open warfare?
-
Taiwan approved for $11 billion weapon purchase from US
The US State Department’s approval of a multi-billion-dollar sale of weapons to Taiwan includes tactical mission networks equipment, uncrewed aerial systems, artillery rocket systems and self-propelled howitzers as well as anti-tank guided missiles.
-
Ireland spells out $2.3 billion shopping list in five-year defence spending plan
Ireland’s multi-annual investment in capital defence spending is set to rise from €300m in 2026 to €360m in 2029–2030 with major upgrades across land, air, maritime and cyber domains.
-
Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences
The Canadian Department of National Defence has created new organisations to manage the procurement and integration of all-domain solutions and allocated US$258.33 million to strengthen production capacities.
-
US National Security Strategy prioritises advanced military capabilities and national industry
The 2025 NSS has emphasised investment in the US nuclear and air defence inventory and national industry, but it leaves multiple unanswered questions on how the White House will implement this approach.