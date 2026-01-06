As the new year starts, the UK defence spending delay continues

The UK parliament returned on 5 January, meaning the government is restarting work on its delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP). The DIP is intended to fund the commitments set out in the Strategic Defence Review that was published by the government in July 2025; but its roll-out has been delayed due to the prime minister’s concerns about affordability.

At the same time, major programmes like the British Army’s new Ajax armoured fighting vehicles are facing cost overruns and delays, despite the force pressing ahead with repurposing the older Warriors. Fixing unplanned issues with existing equipment will eat into funding originally earmarked for future projects, adding