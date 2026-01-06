To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

As the new year starts, the UK defence spending delay continues

6th January 2026 - 08:55 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London, UK

RSS

Defence Investment Plan funds are crucial for the future of BAE Systems’ Typhoon production programme. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The UK’s defence spending commitments remain uncertain as the government’s Defence Investment Plan, which had been due by the end of 2025, is yet to be published.

The UK parliament returned on 5 January, meaning the government is restarting work on its delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP). The DIP is intended to fund the commitments set out in the Strategic Defence Review that was published by the government in July 2025; but its roll-out has been delayed due to the prime minister’s concerns about affordability.

At the same time, major programmes like the British Army’s new Ajax armoured fighting vehicles are facing cost overruns and delays, despite the force pressing ahead with repurposing the older Warriors. Fixing unplanned issues with existing equipment will eat into funding originally earmarked for future projects, adding

