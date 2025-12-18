2025 land market review: British Army woes, European heavy armour and US MBT progress
The land domain has experienced some significant changes over the past 12 months. The main focus across NATO and its allies has been on heavy armour, with hundreds of new main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) being acquired.
One of the more notable shifts is that it has not been a good year for the British Army. Its long-running Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has continued rolling on without a destination in sight. It was expected that this year would yield firm criteria for each subcategory and a contract award for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Hungary set to begin using Hero 400 loitering munitions
Developed by Israel's Uvision and with systems being sold in the thousands to multiple European NATO countries and the US, the Hero family of loitering systems is also in production in the US and Italy, the latter through Rheinmetall.
-
Lockheed Martin to look further afield for GMARS rocket system opportunities
The HX truck is already in use in many NATO and allied countries around the world as a logistics vehicle and carrier for high-value systems, including missile firing weapons, so its use for the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System makes logistical sense.
-
Lithuanian 1st Division to achieve initial operating capability in 2026
Lithuania is one of the countries stepping up its defences in the face of the war in Ukraine with a particular focus on its neighbour and Russian ally Belarus, which has been making incursions into Lithuania’s airspace with balloons and drones.