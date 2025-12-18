To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

2025 land market review: British Army woes, European heavy armour and US MBT progress

18th December 2025 - 10:22 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in London

The Leopard 2A8, by far the most popular tank in Europe in 2025. (Photo: KNDS)

The last year has seen several major procurements in the land market. Shephard’s Dr Peter Magill reviews the main trends and themes in land procurement of 2025.

The land domain has experienced some significant changes over the past 12 months. The main focus across NATO and its allies has been on heavy armour, with hundreds of new main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) being acquired.

One of the more notable shifts is that it has not been a good year for the British Army. Its long-running Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has continued rolling on without a destination in sight. It was expected that this year would yield firm criteria for each subcategory and a contract award for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV)

