Analysis: China’s AI revolution threatens US
A new report from the Washington-based Center for a New American Security raised the alert level of the US defence community over China’s rise as an artificial intelligence (AI) superpower, one that could effectively destroy the American military by 2030.
The meticulous report no doubt will send a chill through the halls of the Pentagon.
The report, ‘Battlefield Singularity: Artificial Revolution, and China’s Future Military Power’, by Elsa Kania, paints a disturbing picture of China’s AI military modernisation programmes. Kania, as co-founder of the China Cyber and Intelligence Studies Institute, is well suited to write the investigative report using
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