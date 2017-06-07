To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

VEB to support Russian Helicopters project

7th June 2017 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rostec has announced that Vnesheconombank (VEB) will support a Russian Helicopters’ programme to design a light multipurpose helicopter.

According to the company, an agreement for the cooperation was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on 1 June 2017.

In addition to participating in the design of the light multipurpose helicopter, the agreement will see VEB finance other areas of the Russian Helicopters Holding's business.

