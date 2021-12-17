USMC, Bahrain and Czech Republic to get extra Venom/Viper support

UH-1Y Venom helicopter. (Photo: USMC)

A new order from NAVAIR will see extra support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z programmes in progress for the USMC, Bahrain and the Czech Republic.

Bell Textron is to provide additional engineering and logistics support for UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters under a new $21.61 million order from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

Included in the deal is support for AH-1Z production aircraft and sustainment efforts for UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft for the USMC Marine Corps; support for AH-1Z production aircraft for Bahrain; and support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z production aircraft for the Czech Republic.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023.