USMC, Bahrain and Czech Republic to get extra Venom/Viper support

The Lifesaver - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK
The RAF's Chinook earned its reputation as a lifesaver among British troops during the conflict in Afghanistan.
Bell Textron is to provide additional engineering and logistics support for UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters under a new $21.61 million order from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).
Included in the deal is support for AH-1Z production aircraft and sustainment efforts for UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft for the USMC Marine Corps; support for AH-1Z production aircraft for Bahrain; and support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z production aircraft for the Czech Republic.
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023.
Poland is to double its S-70i Black Hawk Special Forces fleet.
The UK MoD is still to decide on the exact number of aircraft to order under the New Medium Helicopter programme — but there is little room for delay.
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.
Question marks around NH90 capabilities are behind a move by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to open dialogue with industry on potential supply of new coast guard helicopters.
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.