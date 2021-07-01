US Navy purchases three additional MH-60R helicopters

The three additional MH-60R helicopters have been ordered as replacement-in-kind aircraft.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $129 million contract modification to produce and deliver three MH-60R aircraft as replacement-in-kind for the US Navy.

Announced on 29 June, the contract calls for the work to be completed by May 2025 with the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River as the contracting agency.

The MH-60R Romeo, MH-60S Sierra, and S-70B maritime helicopters are all variants of the H-60 Black Hawk and derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk, which was retired by the USN in 2015.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US Navy operates 275 MH-60S and 278 MH-60R aircraft.

According to the Multi-Mission Helicopter (MH-60R) Selected Acquisition Report (FY2017), the average procurement cost of the MH-60R is $37.3 million.