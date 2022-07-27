To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy orders support from Lockheed Martin for MH-60S Seahawk helicopter Block 3 upgrade

27th July 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter lifts off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, May 2022. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

Lockheed Martin will add capabilities to bring Block 1 Seahawk helicopters to the Block 3 armed configuration.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is providing non-recurring engineering for retrofit upgrades of the Block 1 MH-60S Seahawk helicopters operated by the USN.

Under a new $11.63 million order announced on 26 July, Lockheed Martin will add ‘additional capabilities to reach parity with Block 3 aircraft’, the DoD noted.

It added: ‘These efforts include the design and develop of retrofit kits, preparation and delivery of associated technical directives, and validation/verification (Val/Ver) of the installations and instructions.’

Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Block 1 Seahawks are configured for fleet logistics operations such as cargo and passenger transport, while Block 3 entails a tactical moving map display, forward-looking IR system with laser designator, crew-served side 20mm machine guns, dual-sided Hellfire air-to‑surface missiles and defensive electronic countermeasures.

