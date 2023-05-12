Uruguay's African peacekeepers to receive new support helicopter

On 27 April, Uruguayan Minister of Defence Javier García announced that the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) is expected to receive ‘in the second half of the year’ a helicopter donated by the US.

The platform ‘valued at $2.7 million’ will assist Uruguayan peacekeepers deployed to the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The aircraft will replace an FAU helicopter already deployed by the Uruguayan Aviation Unit (URAVU) in MONUSCO, which will return to South America to be utilised for domestic operations, García explained.

The Uruguayan MoD and air force have not disclosed the model of the helicopter, and