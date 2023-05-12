To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Uruguay's African peacekeepers to receive new support helicopter

12th May 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Uruguay has previously deployed Bell 212s on the MONUSCO mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo: FAU)

The donation of a utility helicopter by the UA will increase the Uruguayan peacekeeping deployment’s air support capabilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On 27 April, Uruguayan Minister of Defence Javier García announced that the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) is expected to receive ‘in the second half of the year’ a helicopter donated by the US.

The platform ‘valued at $2.7 million’ will assist Uruguayan peacekeepers deployed to the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). 

The aircraft will replace an FAU helicopter already deployed by the Uruguayan Aviation Unit (URAVU) in MONUSCO, which will return to South America to be utilised for domestic operations, García explained.

The Uruguayan MoD and air force have not disclosed the model of the helicopter, and

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

