United Arab Emirates requests VIP Black Hawks

28th June 2011 - 07:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has revealed interest from the United Arab Emirates government in the purchase of five UH-60M Black Hawks for the VIP role.

Information released to Congress suggested the deal could be worth as much as $217 million and would include engines, self-defence systems, night vision devices, EO/IR turrets and a wide range of other equipment.

The DSCA said the proposed sale will: 'Contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defence needs of a partner nation that, has been and continues to be an important force for peace, political stability, and economic progress in the Middle East.'

The DSCA says the UAE will use the helicopters for intra-country transportation of UAE officials to training and operational sites. It added that the UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.

