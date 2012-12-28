UK MoD issues Sea King helicopter support contract
AgustaWestland has been issued a £260 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide Sea King Integrated Operational Support (SKIOS) from 1 April 2013 until the aircraft’s out of service date in March 2016. This contract will follow on from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of SKIOS which provide services up to the end of March 2013.
The SKIOS contract provides a comprehensive availability based support package for the UK MoD's fleet of Sea King helicopters operated by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force (RAF). The contract includes payments for achieved flying hours and incentive arrangements associated with delivering agreed levels of aircraft serviceability and operational fleet aircraft numbers.
The contract will see AgustaWestland deliver Sea King Depth Maintenance, Second Line Workshop services, spares and technical support services. Additionally AgustaWestland also delivers 1st and 2nd Line Maintenance Services for Search and Rescue Sea Kings stationed at eight bases comprising Wattisham Airfield, RAF Lossiemouth, DST Leconfield, RMB Chivenor, RAF Boulmer, RAF Valley, HMS Gannet and Mount Pleasant Airfield, Falkland Islands. These Sea Kings provide 24 hour SAR cover for the majority of the UK and the Falkland Islands.
Ray Edwards, managing director, AgustaWestland, said: ‘The Sea King, after more than 40 years in service, continues to play an important role supporting British troops and delivering higher than contracted levels of availability for search and rescue missions. The success of SKIOS and the similar flying hour based support solutions for the Merlin, Apache and Wildcat, demonstrate AgustaWestland’s commitment to the UK MoD to drive up aircraft availability whilst reducing through life costs.’
When it commenced in 2005, the SKIOS contract introduced a payment by the flying hour arrangement, the first integrated support contract awarded by the UK MoD for a helicopter type.
The UK MoD's fleet of Sea King helicopters totals almost 90 aircraft comprising the RAF's Mk.3 and Mk.3A SAR aircraft and the Royal Navy's Mk.4 amphibious support aircraft, Mk.5 SAR aircraft and Mk.7 Maritime Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASaC) aircraft.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.