UAE requests Apaches from US

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested Apache AH-64E helicopters and services from the US government under the foreign military sales programme. The potential $3.5 billion request was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on 8 December.

Twenty-eight remanufactured and nine new AH-64E Apache helicopters have been requested, along with 76 T700-GE-701D engines (56 remanufactured, 18 new, two spares); 39 AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors; 32 remanufactured AN/APR-48B Modernized – Radar Frequency Interferometers and 46 AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems.

Other equipment includes GPS systems, manned-unmanned teaming systems, training devices, helmets, simulator and support elements.