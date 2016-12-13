To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UAE requests Apaches from US

13th December 2016

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested Apache AH-64E helicopters and services from the US government under the foreign military sales programme. The potential $3.5 billion request was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on 8 December.

Twenty-eight remanufactured and nine new AH-64E Apache helicopters have been requested, along with 76 T700-GE-701D engines (56 remanufactured, 18 new, two spares); 39 AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors; 32 remanufactured AN/APR-48B Modernized – Radar Frequency Interferometers and 46 AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems.

Other equipment includes GPS systems, manned-unmanned teaming systems, training devices, helmets, simulator and support elements.

