Rockwell Collins partners with Taqnia

Rockwell Collins and Taqnia Aeronautics will collaborate on military rotary and fixed wing avionics opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under an agreement announced on 20 December.

The agreement will see the companies work together on aircraft manufactured, assembled and upgraded in country.

Rockwell Collins has been a supplier to the armed forces in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and is already manufacturing and supporting avionics and military communications in the kingdom with a private local company.

Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins, said: ‘Rockwell Collins is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is committed to providing technical job opportunities to local citizens. Rockwell Collins is a global leader in avionics and can contribute to economic growth and knowledge transfer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’

Taqnia is a government owned company established by Royal Resolution. Its objectives include technology transfer, commercialising technology, supporting sustainable growth of the GDP, diversifying the economy, and creating high quality jobs.