Rockwell Collins partners with Taqnia
Rockwell Collins and Taqnia Aeronautics will collaborate on military rotary and fixed wing avionics opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under an agreement announced on 20 December.
The agreement will see the companies work together on aircraft manufactured, assembled and upgraded in country.
Rockwell Collins has been a supplier to the armed forces in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and is already manufacturing and supporting avionics and military communications in the kingdom with a private local company.
Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins, said: ‘Rockwell Collins is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is committed to providing technical job opportunities to local citizens. Rockwell Collins is a global leader in avionics and can contribute to economic growth and knowledge transfer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’
Taqnia is a government owned company established by Royal Resolution. Its objectives include technology transfer, commercialising technology, supporting sustainable growth of the GDP, diversifying the economy, and creating high quality jobs.
More from Middle East Market - Special Report
-
Panther prowls in the Middle East
With a long history in the Middle East, Airbus Helicopters could see the newest variant of the Panther being utilised by current operators of the …
-
Russia moves rotary from Syrian airbase
The key T4 airbase in Syria, a perceived next target for Daesh in its operations in Syria, could be emptied of Russian aircraft and moved …
-
Israeli company enters DIRCM arena
Israeli company Bird Aerosystems is close to inking a deal with its first customer for a newly-developed self-protection kit that shields an aircraft from heat-seeking …
-
Solutions to stand the heat
Two companies that provide on board solutions for civil and military helicopters are confident that, with recent acquisitions combined with new products, the Middle East …
-
UAE presence expands in Africa
The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement to establish a second foreign military base in the Horn of Africa. The new base, according to …
-
US intel cell aids largest Daesh airstrike
The US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria launched one of its biggest strikes on 8 December aided by a secretive ‘new capability’ known …