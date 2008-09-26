Turbomeca expands in the USA with a new site in Monroe, North Carolina

Turbomeca, the world leader of turbo-shaft engines for helicopters opened a new site in North America – Turbomeca Manufacturing. This is the first production site outside of France, dedicated to manufacturing turbine parts and established to better meet the growing market demands and better serve their customers.

Hosted by Jean-Paul Herteman, Chief Executive Officer of SAFRAN Group, Marc Ventre, Executive VP Propulsion, Yves Leclère, Executive VP Equipment and Pierre Fabre, CEO of Turbomeca, this opening ceremony, in presence of Jim Fain, North-Carolina secretary of commerce, marks the continued global development of Turbomeca, particularly in the United States of America.

The SAFRAN Group is now represented by 42 facilities and offices in the United States including three Turbomeca sites. With Turbomeca USA and Turbomeca Canada, Turbomeca Manufacturing is the third Turbomeca site on the North-American continent. Turbomeca’s decision to base itself in Monroe is in line with SAFRAN Group’s continuous strategy to reinforce its presence on the North-American continent.

Produce in-house parts and increase responsiveness to customers

“The main aim of establishing this site in North America is to increase Turbomeca’s production capacity while increasing the American content for the current and future markets, as well as producing, among others, Arriel 1E2 specific parts. I am proud to announce that the first parts produced by Turbomeca Manufacturing were delivered in July.” stated Jean-Paul Herteman. The Arriel 1E2 powers Eurocopter’s UH-72A. The US Army has ordered 322 of these helicopters for the Light Utility Helicopter Program (LUH). Built on 42 acres of land, this new factory covers a surface of 100,000 square feet and represents a 50 million dollar investment (building and industrial equipment). In 2010, production capacity will reach 200,000 hours per year and Turbomeca Manufacturing will employ almost 180.