Triumph awarded contract extension for EDECUs

11th January 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Triumph Group has received a contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency for the delivery of more Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for use in the US Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleet, the company announced on 10 January.

Under the $77 million, five-year IDIQ contract, Triumph will manufacture approximately 3,100 EDECUs.

The digital electronic control units provide additional engine control capability. Triumph's enhanced common controller has the processing power to handle multiple application software packages, address electronics obsolescence issues, provide a work station-like platform for improved monitoring of engine health and reduce engine control system recurring and logistics costs.

Since it was originally awarded the logistics contract to replace the digital electronic control units in 2013, Triumph has provided more than 6,000 EDECUs for Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and Seahawk aircraft in the US Army, US Navy and US Coast Guard fleets.

