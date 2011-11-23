Terma unveils new ALQ-213 EWMS
Terma has introduced of a new version of its ALQ-213 Countermeasures Management System Processor known as the Electronic Warfare Management System (EWMS). The new version will be available from 2013, according to a company statement.
According to Terma, the new Reliability, Maintainability and Performance (RMP) upgrade solution will bring significant increases to processing and memory; with physical form-fit compatibility with current installations. The system has full qualification for F-16 and US Army rotorcraft environmental requirements, and will also include additional a third Mil-std-1553 interface, Gigabit Ethernet, high reliability and anti-tamper provisions.
Terma said that the new design takes the enduring advantages of Terma’s EWMS product line, updating and modernising it for future more demanding functions such as Radio Frequency sensor integration, sensor fusion, geo-location capabilities, networking and situational awareness improvements.
The ALQ-213 Electronic Warfare Management System is operational on more than 2.000 fighters, transporters, and helicopters worldwide including the US Air Force F-16 and A-10.
