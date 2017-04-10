To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan air force grabs 15 UH-60Ms from army

10th April 2017 - 01:43 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) will replace its Sikorsky S-70C Bluehawk fleet with UH-60M Black Hawks beginning in December, the Ministry of National Defense revealed last week.

This will be achieved by transferring 15 UH-60Ms originally ordered for the ROC Army (ROCA) to the ROCAF, leading to allegations that the army is being used as a back channel to purchase new assets for her sister service from the US government.

Already 15 UH-60Ms have been transferred from the ROCA's jurisdiction to the National Airborne Service Corps, which is essentially a Taiwanese emergency and disaster relief organisation.

