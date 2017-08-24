To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

T129 deliveries ticking along

24th August 2017 - 11:30 GMT | by Helen Haxell in London

RSS

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) delivery of T129 Atak helicopters is progressing with 23 aircraft out of 59 having been delivered as of this month under the Turkish ATAK programme.

With 36 aircraft still to be received by Turkey's armed forces orders are anticipated to be delivered into 2020 at a rate of one aircraft per month.

The company has said that international interest in the aircraft is now looking to be rolled into orders, while a TAI spokesperson told Shephard that prospects were stretching into the Middle East and Asia.

‘Since the day T129 Atak was selected by the Turkish Armed Forces,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us