T129 deliveries ticking along

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) delivery of T129 Atak helicopters is progressing with 23 aircraft out of 59 having been delivered as of this month under the Turkish ATAK programme.

With 36 aircraft still to be received by Turkey's armed forces orders are anticipated to be delivered into 2020 at a rate of one aircraft per month.

The company has said that international interest in the aircraft is now looking to be rolled into orders, while a TAI spokesperson told Shephard that prospects were stretching into the Middle East and Asia.

‘Since the day T129 Atak was selected by the Turkish Armed Forces,