European next-generation rotorcraft programme moves closer to reality through new MoU

The five European nations of the NGRC – France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK – have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for the future of NSPA-managed programme.

This MoU has marked a step towards advancing work on the programme’s concept design phase which is expected to begin in 2026. Through the MoU, the five countries committed to identifying a single preferred solution for the replacement of these capabilities by the end of 2027, thereby enabling the development of the solution in 2030.

The NSPA is currently managing the initial concept studies for the programme. In July 2024, the NSPA awarded contracts to rotorcraft manufacturers Airbus, Leonardo and Sikorsky to carry out integrated platform concept studies, also known as Study Five.

These studies – each comprising up to two concepts – will be delivered in October 2025, enabling NSPA to prepare its report to the nations.

NGRC will replace a range of helicopters such as AW101s, UH-60 Black Hawks, Super Pumas and NH90s. The UK is pushing ahead with its New Medium Helicopter programme but remains part of the NGRC.

Canada, also officially part of the programme, has been looking to replace its fleet of Bell CH-146 Griffon helicopters beyond 2035. It has also been monitoring the efforts of its southern neighbour’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme.

