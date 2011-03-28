To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Swedish Super Pumas head for Afghanistan

28th March 2011 - 14:50 GMT | by Tony Osborne in London

The Swedish Armed Forces have flown their Super Puma transport helicopter into Afghanistan ready to begin operations on 1 April.

Two Super Pumas, designated in Sweden as HKP 10Bs, were airlifted into Afghanistan from Kallax-Lulea airport at the end of March onboard a Russian Volga-Dnepr Antonov An-124.

The HKP 10Bs are specially modified versions of the Super Puma. On arrival they will be tasked with the role of medical evacuation during their deployment to Camp Marmal near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan. Along with the helicopters, some 30 personnel from across the Swedish armed services will be deployed including medical personnel

