Sweden receives final series production NH90

The Swedish FMV procurement agency has announced that the final series production NH90 helicopter has been delivered to the Swedish armed forces.

It announced on 20 August that the final delivery of the NH90 – dubbed Helikopter 14 in Swedish service - was made in July, with the handover taking pace in Marignane, France before it was flown to Luleå in Swedish Lapland.

Several of the previously delivered helicopters have been returned to industry for conversion to final configuration, meanwhile, so the latest delivery will increase the operational preparedness of the fleet.

The FMV has ordered 18 NH90s from NHIndustries, nine of which are Tactical Transport Helicopters (TTH) intended for ground operations, while the remaining nine are NATO Future Frigate variants that are equipped with sonar equipment and tactical radar for submarine hunting.

This final delivery was of a TTH version of the helicopter, and is stationed at F21 air base in Luleå.