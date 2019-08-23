To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden receives final series production NH90

23rd August 2019 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Swedish FMV procurement agency has announced that the final series production NH90 helicopter has been delivered to the Swedish armed forces

It announced on 20 August that the final delivery of the NH90 – dubbed Helikopter 14 in Swedish service - was made in July, with the handover taking pace in Marignane, France before it was flown to Luleå in Swedish Lapland.

Several of the previously delivered helicopters have been returned to industry for conversion to final configuration, meanwhile, so the latest delivery will increase the operational preparedness of the fleet. 

The FMV has ordered 18 NH90s from NHIndustries, nine of which are Tactical Transport Helicopters (TTH) intended for ground operations, while the remaining nine are NATO Future Frigate variants that are equipped with sonar equipment and tactical radar for submarine hunting. 

This final delivery was of a TTH version of the helicopter, and is stationed at F21 air base in Luleå. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us