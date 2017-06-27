Sikorsky to support CH-53D helicopters

Sikorsky has won a contract from Israel's Ministry of Defense to supply spare parts and associated engineering services in support of the CH-53D heavy lift helicopters operated by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), Lockheed Martin announced on 21 June.

The seven year contract will see the company manage and source its supply chain for CH-53D parts that are either obsolete or in diminishing supply.

Sikorsky will work with its US supplier base to produce over 80 distinct part numbers that match the company’s quality standards into the mid-2020s. Many of the parts listed in the contract, such as the gearbox and transmission, are found in the dynamic sections of the aircraft.

Bill Gostic, vice president of Sikorsky Global Military Systems and Services, said: ‘This programme will ensure that the IAF can overcome a growing shortage of hard-to-acquire components for its CH-53D fleet to help improve mission readiness well into the next decade, and thereby extend operational life beyond the half century mark.’