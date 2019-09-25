Sikorsky show brings CH-53K double act to town

Manufacturer Sikorsky has held meetings and CH-53K King Stallion flight demonstrations with German and Israeli delegations as it looks to encourage both that the aircraft fits their individual heavy-lift helicopter requirements.

Germany continues to weigh up whether to side with Sikorsky’s in-development aircraft or Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook, with an order of 44-60 of either, to eventually be awarded to a preferred industry bidder in 2021 – while Israel steps up its efforts to replace an ageing CH-53 Yasur fleet.

Boeing is also expected to host the Middle East nation for demonstrations, though a set timeline has yet to