Sikorsky receives Lot 2 HH-60W contract
Sikorsky has received the Lot 2 Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract award from the US Air Force for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) programme.
The $500 million contract will see the company build an additional 12 HH-60Ws.
Being built for the air force’s rescue mission, the HH-60W is a variant of the UH-60M Black Hawk. The aircraft has a new fuel system that nearly doubles the capacity of the main fuel tank on a UH-60M Black Hawk, offering extended range and more capability to rescue those injured in the battle space. The HH-60W also features more capable defensive systems, vulnerability reduction, weapons, cyber-security, environmental, expanded adverse weather sensor capabilities, and more comprehensive net-centric requirements than currently held by the HH-60G.
Seven CRH aircraft are currently in flight testing, two of which are with the air force at Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The programme is moving toward Required Assets Available, which it is contracted to achieve in 2020. Low rate initial production of CRH Lot 1 aircraft major assembly is underway, with Lot 2 assembly to follow.
Greg Hames, Sikorsky's CRH program director, said: ‘This second contract award demonstrates the confidence the US Air Force has in Sikorsky's proven ability to deliver and support the next generation combat search and rescue helicopter. Our team works daily – and in close collaboration with our customer – to ensure we build and deliver this highly capable and much-needed helicopter to the warfighter.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.