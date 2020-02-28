Sikorsky receives Lot 2 HH-60W contract

Sikorsky has received the Lot 2 Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract award from the US Air Force for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) programme.

The $500 million contract will see the company build an additional 12 HH-60Ws.

Being built for the air force’s rescue mission, the HH-60W is a variant of the UH-60M Black Hawk. The aircraft has a new fuel system that nearly doubles the capacity of the main fuel tank on a UH-60M Black Hawk, offering extended range and more capability to rescue those injured in the battle space. The HH-60W also features more capable defensive systems, vulnerability reduction, weapons, cyber-security, environmental, expanded adverse weather sensor capabilities, and more comprehensive net-centric requirements than currently held by the HH-60G.

Seven CRH aircraft are currently in flight testing, two of which are with the air force at Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The programme is moving toward Required Assets Available, which it is contracted to achieve in 2020. Low rate initial production of CRH Lot 1 aircraft major assembly is underway, with Lot 2 assembly to follow.

Greg Hames, Sikorsky's CRH program director, said: ‘This second contract award demonstrates the confidence the US Air Force has in Sikorsky's proven ability to deliver and support the next generation combat search and rescue helicopter. Our team works daily – and in close collaboration with our customer – to ensure we build and deliver this highly capable and much-needed helicopter to the warfighter.’

