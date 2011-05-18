Sikorsky Aircraft delivers VVIP S-92 helicopters to RTAF

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has delivered three VVIP S-92 helicopters to the Royal Thai Air Force, introducing the first high-end LifePort medical system into an S-92 aircraft. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp..

Sikorsky helicopters have been in use by Thailand military forces since 1996 including those being flown by the Royal Thai Navy, which flies Seahawk helicopters and S-76 helicopters. In addition, the Royal Thai Army flies UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters. The latest delivery of S-92 helicopters marks the first Sikorsky products for the Royal Thai Air Force.

The S-92 aircraft are high-level VVIP aircraft, with the noteworthy distinction of having the first installation of a high-end LifePort medical system in an S-92 helicopter. The helicopters were delivered in April and have begun extensive training at Lop Buri Air Base which will last for approximately six months.

"These aircraft will be used for the Head of State mission. The customer specifically required an S-92 helicopter, recognizing the safety and reliability of this aircraft and its track record of serving many other Heads of State," said Carey Bond, President of Sikorsky Global Helicopters.

A total of 15 S-92 helicopters are serving in the Head of State mission around the world including the countries of Turkmenistan, Turkey, Bahrain and Kuwait.

"The Royal Thai Air Force was impressed with the high quality workmanship and attention to detail performed by Sikorsky in meeting its specifications for Head of State aircraft," said Air Chief Marshal Itthaporn Subhawong, commander in chief of the Royal Thai Air Force. "They fulfilled every contractual obligation on time or ahead of schedule, ultimately ensuring a very satisfactory experience for us, and delivering the safest, most durable helicopters available to enhance our fleet."

Sikorsky acquired LifePort, Inc. in July 2010, adding the mission equipment manufacturer to its Sikorsky Aerospace Services accessories business segment. LifePort specializes in air medical systems, lightweight armor, interior furnishings and Enflite galley equipment for fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

Sikorsky has delivered 136 S-92 helicopters since September 2004 to commercial customers in the oil and gas industry, search and rescue, VIP transport and utility sectors. During that time, the worldwide S-92 aircraft fleet has accumulated more than 300,000 flight hours, a record for a commercial fleet of Sikorsky helicopters in a similar timeframe.

The S-92 was certified to FAA/EASA harmonized Part 29 requirements, as amended through Amendment 47. The S-92 remains the only aircraft to have been certified to this rigorous airworthiness standard without exception or waiver.

Source: Sikorsky

