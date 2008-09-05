Sikorsky Aerospace Services to Support Saudi Arabia's New MOI Helicopter Fleet

Sikorsky Aerospace Services today announced a five-year contract to provide Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior (MOI) with an Operations and Maintenance Support Program for the S-92, S-76, and S-434 helicopters purchased by the MOI in 2007. Sikorsky Aerospace Services is the worldwide aftermarket division of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

The contract is the second of its kind for Sikorsky in Saudi Arabia. During the early 1990s, Sikorsky provided maintenance support services to the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command (RSLFAC). During that successful program, Sikorsky assisted the RSLFAC with the initial stand-up operations for its fleet of Desert Hawk S-70 aircraft.



"Logistics programs of this type provide customers with tailored solutions to meet their mission requirements while enabling them to transition swiftly into operational capability after receiving our aircraft," said Jeffrey P. Pino, Sikorsky President.



In 2007, the Saudi MOI and Sikorsky signed contracts for 16 S-92 multi-mission helicopters, 15 S-76 multi-mission helicopters and nine S-434 training helicopters, as part of a major expansion and modernization of the MOI helicopter fleet.



The program has been on a fast-track procurement with deliveries of the first two S-92 helicopters and mission equipment packages taking place recently. The MOI also has received large quantities of spares and support equipment from Helicopter Support Inc., a Sikorsky Aerospace Services company.



Sikorsky Aerospace Services, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation's aftermarket business, includes Derco Aerospace, Inc., Helicopter Support, Inc., Sikorsky Support Services, Inc., Composite Technology, Inc., and Sikorsky Aircraft Australia - Helitech, and offers complete aftermarket support solutions globally.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., based in Stratford, Conn., is a world leader in helicopter design, manufacturing, and service. The company's long commitment to safety and innovation is reflected in its mission statement: "We pioneer flight solutions that bring people home everywhere ... every time(TM)." United Technologies Corp., based in Hartford, Conn., provides a broad range of high-technology products and support services to the aerospace and building systems industries.