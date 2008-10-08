Sikorsky Aerospace Services and US Army announce $11.8M contracts for UH-60 support
Sikorsky Aerospace Services today announced the signing of nearly $11.8 million in contracts to provide the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) with support work for UH-60A and UH-60L helicopters. Sikorsky Aerospace Services is the worldwide aftermarket division of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.
Sikorsky Aerospace Services' Overhaul and Repair facility will perform the work outlined in three separate contracts as follows:
-
A contract for $8.4M to strip and rebuild 89 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor blades
-
A contract for $1.47M to overhaul 74 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor hubs
-
A contract for $1.89M to strip and rebuild 20 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor blades
"Sikorsky Aerospace Services' Overhaul and Repair team welcomes the opportunity to continue to support the United States Army's fleet of UH-60A/L aircraft with main rotor blades and hubs. As the manufacturer, we have the technology, expertise and repair turnaround times necessary to meet the customer's requirements," said Joe Coleman, Director, Sikorsky Aerospace Services, Overhaul & Repair.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.
-
Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order
NHIndustries and Leonardo have completed deliveries of NH90 TTH helicopters to the Italian Army.