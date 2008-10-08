Sikorsky Aerospace Services and US Army announce $11.8M contracts for UH-60 support

Sikorsky Aerospace Services today announced the signing of nearly $11.8 million in contracts to provide the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) with support work for UH-60A and UH-60L helicopters. Sikorsky Aerospace Services is the worldwide aftermarket division of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

Sikorsky Aerospace Services' Overhaul and Repair facility will perform the work outlined in three separate contracts as follows:

A contract for $8.4M to strip and rebuild 89 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor blades

A contract for $1.47M to overhaul 74 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor hubs

A contract for $1.89M to strip and rebuild 20 UH-60A/L helicopter main rotor blades

"Sikorsky Aerospace Services' Overhaul and Repair team welcomes the opportunity to continue to support the United States Army's fleet of UH-60A/L aircraft with main rotor blades and hubs. As the manufacturer, we have the technology, expertise and repair turnaround times necessary to meet the customer's requirements," said Joe Coleman, Director, Sikorsky Aerospace Services, Overhaul & Repair.