To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sea Lion takes to the air

8th December 2016 - 21:58 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Donauwörth

RSS

Germany’s NH90 Sea Lion naval multirole helicopter has officially flown for the first time, placing the type squarely in the frame for potential future selection as a Sea Lynx replacement.

At a ceremony at the Airbus Helicopters facility in Donauwörth on 8 December marking the first flight of the Sea Lion a week earlier, officials stressed the importance of the €750 million effort to replace the German Navy’s Sea King Mk41 fleet, which currently suffers from poor availability rates, with the Sea Lion.

‘We need to keep to a tight schedule if we are to replace the Sea King

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media's Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us