Sea Lion takes to the air

Germany’s NH90 Sea Lion naval multirole helicopter has officially flown for the first time, placing the type squarely in the frame for potential future selection as a Sea Lynx replacement.

At a ceremony at the Airbus Helicopters facility in Donauwörth on 8 December marking the first flight of the Sea Lion a week earlier, officials stressed the importance of the €750 million effort to replace the German Navy’s Sea King Mk41 fleet, which currently suffers from poor availability rates, with the Sea Lion.

‘We need to keep to a tight schedule if we are to replace the Sea King