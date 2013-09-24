Sagem to develop new MPME version for French Army

Sagem will supply a new version of the MPME (Module de Préparation de Missions) mission planning system for the French military’s Tiger HAD (support & destruction) and NH90 TTH Caïman tactical transport helicopters to be deployed by the French Army's air arm (ALAT). The company announced the signing of a contract for the work with the DGA on 24 September.

Sagem will develop and produce the version of the MPME system, which is designed to support entry of these helicopters into service. This work is part of the programme contract awarded to Sagem by the DGA in 2005, covering regiments deploying the Puma, Cougar, Gazelle and Tiger HAP (support-protection) helicopters, as well as the French-German Tiger flying school. This latest contract also includes life-cycle support services and provides for the modernisation of MPME systems already in service.



MPME features greater security and access to new mapping and aeronautical data. The system is operated in a network from transportable tactical modules or in a fixed infrastructure. It allows helicopter crews to plan their mission as a team, and supports formations comprising different types of helicopters. Mission planning is based on advanced functions enabling replay on the ground of flight paths in three dimensions. The MPME multiplies effectiveness during critical mission phases: at night, for deconfliction, avoiding known surface-to-air threats (SAM rings), use of weapons and landing zones.



The current MPME system has been deployed in combat. It has been used for ALAT in Afghanistan, on the French Navy's Mistral and Tonnerre amphibious ships for Operation Harmattan in Libya, and most recently during Operation Serval in Mali this year.



The first new systems should be delivered toward the end of 2014.

Sagem is prime contractor for the SLPRM mission planning and restitution system, designed for combat aircraft of the French Air Force and Navy. Sagem has developed the Helipsys mission planning system for international markets, based on the MPME system.

