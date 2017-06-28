Saab’s IDAS for H225M Caracal helicopters
Saab will supply its Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) to Airbus Helicopters for use on H225M Caracal multi-role utility aircraft, the company announced on 23 June.
Saab’s IDAS protects crew and aircraft and enhances the survivability in sophisticated, diverse and dense threat environments. The integrated electronic warfare self-protection system provides warning against different types of threats including radar, laser and infrared-guided threats and automatically deploys appropriate counter-measures.
Production of the IDAS self-protection system will take place in 2017-2018 at the company’s facility in Centurion, South Africa, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.
The suite has been integrated on many airborne platforms such as the Saab 2000, AgustaWestland A109, Super Lynx 300, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, Denel Rooivalk and Oryx, Airbus Helicopters Cougar, Puma and Super Puma, NH Industries NH90, C-130 and L100 Hercules, and Sukhoi Su-30MKM.
