Saab signs Black Hawk support agreement

Saab has announced that it is to provide technical maintenance and support for Sweden's Black Hawk helicopters under a new agreement signed with Sikorsky Aerospace Services. The announcement was made in a 18 January 2012 company statement.

Under the agreement, Saab will establish a maintenance organisation, supported by Sikorsky Aerospace Maintenance personnel, for HKP 16 comprising helicopter technicians and other technical support staff based at Malmslätt in Linköping, Sweden. HKP 16 is the Swedish Armed Force designation of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.



This will form a framework for the work both companies will perform in supporting the Swedish Armed Forces. The parties have agreed to the first instalment of the agreement to provide maintenance for the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters operated by the Swedish Armed Forces.



The first helicopters were handed over to the Helicopter Wing in Malmslätt on 17 January 2012, and at the beginning of 2013, all 15 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters designated HKP 16, will be in operational service.