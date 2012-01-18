Saab signs Black Hawk support agreement
Saab has announced that it is to provide technical maintenance and support for Sweden's Black Hawk helicopters under a new agreement signed with Sikorsky Aerospace Services. The announcement was made in a 18 January 2012 company statement.
Under the agreement, Saab will establish a maintenance organisation, supported by Sikorsky Aerospace Maintenance personnel, for HKP 16 comprising helicopter technicians and other technical support staff based at Malmslätt in Linköping, Sweden. HKP 16 is the Swedish Armed Force designation of the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.
This will form a framework for the work both companies will perform in supporting the Swedish Armed Forces. The parties have agreed to the first instalment of the agreement to provide maintenance for the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters operated by the Swedish Armed Forces.
The first helicopters were handed over to the Helicopter Wing in Malmslätt on 17 January 2012, and at the beginning of 2013, all 15 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters designated HKP 16, will be in operational service.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.